Rep. Bustos announces millions in funding to support local airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced Tuesday that local airports across the region will receive a total of $33,089,611 in federal funding in response to COVID-19.

Bustos, who oversees the 17th congressional district, said these federal grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation and are in direct response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The CARES Act was a bold legislative package that worked to deliver relief to our communities – including our regional airports that are crucial components of our local economy,” Bustos said. “Not only do our airports serve travelers, but they also move goods and cargo to help keep our supply chains strong during this critical time. I’m pleased to see this funding get back to our airports quickly and will continue to work to support them.”

The following is a breakdown of funding by local airports:

Canton Ingersoll Airport: $30,000

Galesburg Municipal Airport: $30,000

Kewanee Municipal Airport: $30,000

Pekin Municipal Airport: $30,000

Peoria International Airport: $6,177,124

The CARES Act provided funding for local airports to prepare for and respond to disruption caused by the coronavirus public health crisis. In addition, this funding will allow ongoing safety and capacity projects to continue as planned.