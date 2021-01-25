Rep. Bustos discusses President Biden’s COVID-19 strategy

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file image from video, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bustos has been reelected to a fifth term after fending off Republican challenger Esther Joy King in northwestern Illinois. (House Television via AP, File)

WASHINGTON DC (WMBD) — Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) discussed President Biden’s national strategy to combat COVID-19 during a virtual press conference Monday.

Bustos said the framework of the strategy has seven goals.

Restore the trust of the American People in truth and science Mounting a safe, effective, and comprehensive national vaccination program Slow down the spread of COVID-19, requiring to wear masks on federal property Expand emergency relief, exercise the defense production act Safely reopen schools, businesses, and travel while implementing protocols to protect workers Protecting those most at risk across racial, ethnic, rural, and urban lines Restore U.S. leadership globally, and build better preparedness for future threats

Bustos said Biden has been able to use executive orders to achieve some of these goals, but others will require cooperation from Congress. Bustos said she is committed to helping achieve these goals.

“These are real goals that we have to make sure that we tackle and implement as part of the American Rescue Plan,” Bustos said.

Bustos said she is also committed to helping roll out the vaccination program as efficiently as possible.

“The plan is about getting our physical health in order, so our economic health can follow,” Bustos said.

Bustos said this plan will save lives, and hopes better days are ahead.