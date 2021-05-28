Rep. Cheri Bustos recognizes Peoria woman using TikTok to attract people to the city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Peoria woman is using innovative ways to draw homeowners to the city and it’s even catching the attention of state representatives.

Angie Ostaszewski, 30, said she spent a lot of time on relator websites while quarantining last year and wanted to show people the things she’s been seeing. She said also said this was the time she decided to teach herself how to use the app TikTok.

“I think it was the perfect time to start an account like this,” Ostaszewski said. “There were a lot of people stuck at home thinking about their living space.”

Ostaszewski said during this time she also wanted to, and successfully did, convince her siblings to move to the River City.

This led to her interest in showing the rest of the world how affordable the homes were in Peoria, which she decided to do through her TikTok account @angieslistings, which quickly became successful.

“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Ostaszewski said. “I wasn’t ever sure people would have any interest.”

However, about 23,000 people showed enough interest to subscribe to her TikTok page within the last eight months.

She said by showing virtual tours of homes and highlighting the local restaurants and clubs she’s been able to convince 23 people to start a new life in the River City.

“It was so hard for me to figure out my life, Ostaszewski said. “The fact that I can share with other people and make that transition just a little bit easier, it makes me happy.”

Mariela Munguia, from the state of Washington, is one of those people who made the transition to Central Illinois. She said Ostaszewski’s catchphrase caught her ears.

“It was her tagline ‘and I live in super affordable Peoria Illinois’ and when she said that I was like ‘I want to know about super affordable housing’,” Munguia said.

Ostaszewski’s efforts also caught the garnered praise from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos who came out to Peoria Friday and toured Ostaszewski’s new home.

“I think it’s absolutely phenomenal that we’ve got a state here that has lost population and we’ve got somebody here trying to address that one person at a time,” Bustos said. “She’s on to something and it could be a big deal.”

Ostaszewski is not a realtor but she said maybe one day she’ll get her realtor’s license and represent buyers but for now she said she’s happy that her hobby can help populate the city.