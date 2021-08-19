Rep. Cheri Bustos visits Creve Coeur tree farm as part of 21st Century Heartland Tour

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) – 17th District Representative Cheri Bustos-(D) Is on the road for her annual 21st Century Heartland tour.

The Heartland Tour is focused on agriculture and small family businesses.

Thursday afternoon, the congresswoman made a stop in central Illinois. Bustos visited Blanks Evergreen Acres in Creve Coeur. The family-owned business sells seasonal and holiday trees.

Bustos says the Heartland Tour initiative allows her to see the issues different communities face and bring those back to D.C.

“Those are the kind of things that I remember, helps me learn, and when I’m casting all those votes on the House floor. When you think about small family-owned businesses, [those are the] kind of things I like to keep in mind,” Bustos said.

The congresswoman will be in Washington, Illinois on Friday when she tours a family-owned hog farm.