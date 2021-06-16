Rep. Dan Brady eyes potential seat as Secretary of State

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will not be seeking re-election after six terms, and one local state representative may be eyeing his seat.

State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Normal) said he is exploring the possibility of a run for Secretary of State. He said it would be an opportunity for a republican with legislative experience and interaction with the Secretary of State’s office to hold the seat.

Brady said the process will allow him to step out of his comfort zone.

“I’m trying to get feedback from the voters and voters across the state that I don’t know, and would take their support and backing to be able to win a primary, and so that process is in work,” Brady said.

He said he will continue to do his homework as far as gauging support for a run at the seat.