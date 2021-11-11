Rep. Dan Brady takes a step closer to rumored Secretary of State bid

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A current representative of the Twin Cities in the Illinois House is a step closer to a potential bid for a statewide position.

State Representative Dan Brady (R-Bloomington, 105th District) filed Wednesday an amendment to his campaign’s Statement of Organization papers. It’s a form filed with the state for campaign financing in elections.

The amendment changed his Friends of Dan Brady campaign office title to reflect that of a run for the Illinois Secretary of State Office and forgoing another bid at an Illinois House seat.

Brady currently represents Bloomington-Normal and other parts of McLean County in the Illinois House of Representatives. He’s been serving there since 2001.

Brady has hinted in the past of a possible run with current Secretary of State, Jesse White not seeking reelection in 2022. White has served in that role since 1999.

WMBD reached out via text to Brady for comment and he replied, “More details will follow soon.”

According to its website, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office is responsible for 21 state departments, including state archives, driver’s licenses, and the Secretary of State Police. It employs more than 4,000 people.