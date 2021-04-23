Rep. Darin LaHood holds annual Congressional Art Competition reception in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Il) recognized some of Central Illinois’ most talented young artists Friday, April 23.

The annual Congressional Art Competition reception was held at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Students from 12 schools submitted 120 pieces of artwork for the contest.

Lahood says that art is a valuable part of education at any grade level.

“Arts in our schools, whether it’s at the grade school level or high school level, is such an important part of learning and people’s education. So I’ve been a big proponent of that. And really, the art competition helps promote that here locally,” LaHood said.

This year’s winner was Dunlap High School student Neena D’Souza. Her artwork “Wrinkles in Time” will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol.