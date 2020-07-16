Rep. Darin LaHood introduces bill aimed to help motorcoach industry; Peoria Charter Coach Owner thrilled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The President of Peoria Charter Coach is hoping a new House bill will help save his company.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced Thursday afternoon the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act of 2020.

The House bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ).

“The legislation was previously introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jack Reed (D-RI),” read a statement by LaHood’s office.

“Illinois’ motorcoach and bus companies provide important transportation services to communities across our region and offer good-paying jobs,” said Rep. LaHood. “Staple transportation companies in Central Illinois, like Peoria Charter Coach, have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. These small businesses are struggling to keep employees on payroll and pay for business expenses. In addition to previous assistance through the Payment Protection Program, if enacted, this bipartisan legislation will provide further support for the motorcoach industry and transportation service providers, ensuring that our critical transportation system gets through this difficult time.” Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL)

“We have been very moved over the past few days from the support that we have received from the community and especially Representative Darin LaHood. By presenting the CERTS Act in the House of Representatives, the Congressman is giving Peoria Charter Coach and the motorcoach industry a fighting chance to survive the pandemic. Thank you Congressman LaHood for hearing our desperate cries for help.” Bill Winkler | President/Owner | Peoria Charter Coach

Sen. Dick Durbin met with East Peoria governmental leaders on Thursday, one of those being Peoria Charter Coach.

“They’re really facing a very difficult time. The demand has disappeared for their services. They have a business which is a very important source of employment for a lot of people. We’re talking about whether or not there can be any federal programs to provide assistance for them,” Durbin said.

The company’s President announced Wednesday they laid off 95 percent of its workforce. You can find WMBD’s coverage on that here.

LaHood said the CERTS Act will provide $10 billion in ’emergency economic relief funding’ in the form of grants and other economic assistance through the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This bill, according to LaHood, will assist ‘motorcoach operators, school bus companies, U.S. flag passenger vessel operators, and other U.S. transportation service providers.’