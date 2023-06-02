EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ 16th Congressional District Representative Darin LaHood was the headline speaker this morning at Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino in East Peoria. The other speaker was Gilmore Foundation President Laura Cullinan, who discussed the “Choose Greater Peoria” campaign.

Among the issues LaHood discussed were threats from China and Russia, as well as the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling bill was recently approved by the Senate, and now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature. LaHood, however, voted no on the bill. He says it doesn’t do enough to help the United States’ debt problem.

“We’re $32 trillion in debt in this country, we’ve had no ability to get our spending under control, I didn’t think this bill went far enough with getting our spending under control, and that’s why I voted no,” LaHood said.

LaHood added that he would support a bill that incentivizes people to get back to work and stimulate the economy. He also says that legislators need to limit spending in order to limit the debt.