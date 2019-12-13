Rep. Darin LaHood steps out of the office to ring Salvation Army bell

EAST PEORIA, Ill — Outside the East Peoria WalMart Friday, that’s representative Darin LaHood, ringing the bell and collecting donations.

The congressman does this every year. He says it’s his way of helping out the Salvation Army and making sure those in need, get some help this holiday season.

“They do so much for the less fortunate, and to be out here today to help in a very small way to encourage people to give an extra dollar, or two dollars or five dollars to the salvation army, it is money well spent,” said Rep. Darin LaHood, volunteer bell ringer.

The Salvation Army offers child care, youth programs, veterans services, feeding and shelter programs within the

city of Peoria.

If you are interested in signing up to become a volunteer bell ringer, the link is posted below.

https://www.registertoring.com/WebPages/Default.aspx