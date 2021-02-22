Rep. Darin LaHood tours Grossinger Motors Arena – sees vaccine distribution process

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Representative Darin LaHood made a stop in Bloomington today, to take a look at the arena turned vaccine distribution center in the Twin-Cities.

LaHood commended the use of the arena, and McLean County’s vaccination distribution process, acknowledging the need for more doses of the vaccine.

McLean County is currently waiting on shipments of second-dose vaccines, which were delayed by last weeks winter weather.

“Thoroughly impressed in terms of what you need in a facility, obviously you need to make people feel comfortable, you have to have access – this location is perfect for McLean County,” said Lahood.

“Credit to the health department here for putting together those logistics, doing it in a way people feel comfortable with, and having that proper knowledge base and educating people, that’s exactly what you want in a facility and that’s what we have here,” said LaHood.

Rep. LaHood heads back to Washington D.C. tomorrow, he says discussion on getting more doses of the vaccine out is one of his top priority’s there.