Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth named Illinois House Speaker Pro Tempore

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local state representative has been named to a new leadership role in the Illinois House.

92nd District Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth has been selected as Speaker Pro Tempore.

The new position makes her the highest ranked house member, outside the Chicago area.

She says her role will allow her to be involved in setting agendas. Gordon-Booth says becoming House Speaker Pro Tempore will positively impact her district.

“On a personal level, professionally, certainly it’s an honor but this is a win for Peoria and so I can assure you that as it relates to issues that are important to Peoria, I’m going to be a vociferous advocate,” she said.

Gordon-Booth says she has a good relationship with new House Speaker Chris Welch, and she looks forward to working with him.