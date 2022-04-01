PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Following an event on Wednesday, March 30, where crime survivors joined legislators in the State Capitol, Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth held a press conference to talk about a bill she’s championing.

House Bill 4736 looks to strengthen public safety. It will allow people who call in about violent crimes to remain anonymous, as well as provide cash rewards for tips leading to arrests.

It will implement the Violent Crime Witness Protection Program which will assist people who come forward about a crime by helping them with rent, utilities, and other bills.

“There are far too many murders, far too many homicides in every corner of this state that never get solved. And it’s because witnesses are afraid to come forward,” said Rep. Gordon-Booth.

If the bill is passed, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.