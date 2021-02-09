Rep. Kinzinger calls for change to the Republican Party

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger is pushing for changes in the Republican Party. This call for change comes as he expresses concerns about the GOP’s future.

Kinzinger was one of ten Republican U.S. Representatives voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

On a call Tuesday, the congressman stated he believes his party is a great one but has “lost its way”.

He says republicans must appeal to a broader base and not extremist groups.

“My focus is changing the party back to what it should be. Not back to the old ways of doing things and not the same old policies but the idea that we can actually believe in a brighter future, and believe that a kid born in the inner city can have the same opportunity as a kid born in a wealthy suburb,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger recently launched a Political Action Committee named Country First. This PAC calls for unity and for Republicans to consider the future of their party.