Rep. LaHood announces grant funding for Twin Cities, Peoria, Springfield in response to COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $2,997,250 million to Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, and Springfield on Tuesday to support relief efforts as communities continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The funding awarded is divided between Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Shelter Grants.

“I’m pleased to announce that funding allocated by Congress to support state and local response efforts was awarded to communities in Illinois’ 18th Congressional District,” LaHood said. “As we continue to work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on families, workers, and small businesses, this critical funding will support housing rehabilitation, provide homeowner assistance, address economic development projects, and enhance homelessness prevention.”