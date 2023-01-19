PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “I don’t think he should still be in Congress. That’s a decision he’s going to have to make,” LaHood told WMBD’s Matt Sheehan Thursday morning.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) is referencing freshman New York Congressman George Santos after Santos admitted to lying on his resume and being the center of criminal investigations regarding a misuse of campaign funds.

Congressman LaHood said if it were him, he’d step down.

“We have an ethics investigation going on. We have a criminal probe going on back home in New York. As a former state & federal prosecutor, I don’t think people that are deceitful and have a candidacy that’s predicated on a fraudulent premise, should be in Congress,” LaHood said.

Rep. LaHood said Santos “absolutely” needs to take personal responsibility and step down.

“I have not met George Santos,” LaHood said. “We’ll see how the process plays out both on the criminal side and the ethics side.”

LaHood joins at least six GOP New York Congressmen in calling for Santos to resign.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) confirmed Rep. Santos was assigned to a committee. McCarthy has not yet publicly said if Santos should resign.

Illinois’ 17th District Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Illinois) questions why Santos is on a committee in the first place.

Rep. Sorensen Tweet this week.

Rep. Santos has previously said he will not resign.