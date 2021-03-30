Rep. LaHood joins Meals on Wheels to provide for hungry Peorians

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) accompanied Peoria Neighborhood House on a Meals on Wheels route through Peoria Heights and distributed meals to hungry Peorians on Tuesday, March 30.

The menu of the day: beef stroganoff, carrots, green beans, fruit, and milk. Per federal requirements, meals always consist of 3 oz. of meat/protein, 1.5 cups of vegetables/fruit, two servings of grain, and milk. Meals are assembled by volunteers and distributed on a predetermined route.

“Our route sheets tell us everything we need to know,” said Brent Oest, development director at Neighborhood House. The route sheets contain each recipient’s name, address, and dietary concerns.

Oest said the need has increased significantly during the pandemic; they jumped from 750 meals to a peak of 1,100 meals per day. He said they need more volunteers to keep up with demand.

LaHood said the uptick in need demonstrates the high food insecurity in the area, and that programs like Meals on Wheels are “super important as we get through the pandemic.”

“Nutrition is so important, particularly during the pandemic and with people being in their homes, and the folks have done an excellent job with milk and fruit and the nutrition that people need on a daily basis,” said LaHood.

Meals on Wheels is primarily funded by the federal government through the Department of Aging, and LaHood said the government should continue to do so.

“Its been an extremely challenging and disruptive year with COVID. If it wasn’t for Meals on Wheels and again, all the nutrition and the meals they are providing over Central Illinois, I don’t know what we’d do… Its really impactful for me to be here, to take that message back to Washington D.C.,” said LaHood.