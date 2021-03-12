Rep. Lahood to serve on the House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) was appointed by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Friday, March 12.

The committee oversees the nation’s intelligence agencies including components of the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, State, Treasury, and Energy.

LaHood said he was honored by the appointment.

“It is a distinct honor to receive an appointment to the House Intelligence Committee,” LaHood said. “As a former state and federal prosecutor, I’ve had the pleasure of interacting throughout my career with the men and women on the front lines of our Intelligence Community who keep America safe. The professionals who work in our Intelligence Community deserve Congressional leaders with the same commitment to protecting our nation. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help keep the American people safe and protect our nation from ongoing and emerging threats.”

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said LaHood’s experience will make him an excellent addition to the committee.

“In Congress, I worked with Darin on important national security issues and know that his experience in Congress and as a federal prosecutor will serve our intelligence community well,” Ratcliffe said

LaHood will also continue serving on the House Ways and Means Committee.