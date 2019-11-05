Rep. Rodney Davis announces $125k Drug-Free Communities grant to BN Parents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced that the BN Parents organization, facilitated by Chestnut Health Systems, Inc., is receiving a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant through the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

The continuing grant award is for the amount of $125,000, Davis said on Tuesday.

BN Parents is a community coalition based in Normal with a mission to reduce substance use through parent-teen communication on the issue.

“The staff and volunteers at BN Parents do a tremendous job empowering parents with the tools they need to keep their kid’s drug and alcohol-free. I’m proud to see the organization awarded these funds, which will allow them to continue building on their success,” said Davis.

The DFC Program was developed to support communities as they mobilize individuals and organizations to prevent youth substance use, based on the premise that local problems need local solutions.

“BN Parents has used Drug-Free Communities Grant dollars to deliver anti-drug and alcohol messaging to local high school students and their parents for the past four years. These efforts have proven successful. We are thankful to receive this continued funding to address the growing prevention needs of our community,” said Chestnut Health Systems Community Project Coordinator Liz Hamilton.

More information can be found at www.BNParents.org.