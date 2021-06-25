Rep Rodney Davis recognizes ISU president Larry Dietz

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A central Illinois congressman recognized retiring Illinois State University President Larry Dietz for his nearly 50 years in higher education on the House floor Friday.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL, Taylorville) who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal, addressed the House floor about his friend, Larry Dietz.

Dietz will retire on June 30 as the 19th president in ISUs more than 160-year history, after spending more than 50 years himself in higher education.

Davis said Dietz’s passion for students is profound.

“President Dietz’s passion for higher education has taken an already highly esteemed ISU to new heights,” Davis said. “With his leadership, the university is continually ranked among the top in the nation for high graduation and retention rates, and low student loan default rates. He leaves ISU on a footing that is full of potential.”

Watch my remarks recognizing the 50 year career of @IllinoisStateU President Larry Dietz who retires at the end of June. Congrats Larry! https://t.co/nnWwKvP42C — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) June 25, 2021

Dietz will be replaced by Dr. Terri Goss-Kinzy who was approved by the ISU board of governors in May.