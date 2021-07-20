Rep. Rodney Davis to serve on Jan. 6 Select Committee

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has tapped Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) as one of his five picks to serve on the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

The Select Committee is tasked with investigating the Capitol insurrection earlier this year.

Davis was one of just 35 Republicans who voted for the bipartisan commission in May, but it failed in the Senate, leading House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to create the Select Committee.

Along with Davis, Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), and freshman Troy Nehls (R-Texas). Rounded out McCarthy’s choices to serve on the committee.

Banks, Jordan and Nehls voted against the certification of the presidential results on Jan. 6.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will also serve on the committee, but she was selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif). Seven Democrats will round out the committee.

Pelosi gets the final say on the approval of McCarthy’s picks.

The first hearing is scheduled for July 27.