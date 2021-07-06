Rep. Rodney Davis tours CIRA, receives update on staffing challenges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Rodney Davis was in Bloomington Tuesday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Davis heard from airport officials about the nationwide air traffic controller shortage, and how it’s affecting operations at regional airports like CIRA.

According to CIRA Executive Director Carl Olson, the airport is currently short one air traffic controller, and it’s an ongoing problem as people retire or move onto other airports.

Davis said in 1972, a law was passed that requires FAA controllers to retire at the age of 56. His legislation, the CONTRACT Act, would get rid of this mandatory retirement age and allow retirees a chance to still do something with knowledge they have.

“Let’s give them a chance at Bloomington-Normal at CIRA or at some other smaller, regional airports where we have to have them, or it doesn’t matter how many flights they have per day: they can’t take off, and they can’t land,” Davis said.

Davis said this is the second time he has introduced the legislation. The first time was in 2019.