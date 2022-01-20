Rep. Ryan Spain on SAFE-T Act: ‘Incredibly damaging and dangerous to our community’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting criticism from a local representative who said it’s the reason for staffing shortages in law enforcement.

The SAFE-T Act was introduced in 2020 and requires police officers to wear body cameras, limits the use of force, and changes the way complaints and misconduct against police officers are handled.

Proponents for the bill include Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) who said the focus of the bill was ensuring the legislation was effective.

“Even though we’ve passed this piece of legislation, it means now that we have to continue to have those discussions, so we can make this thing work. This is nothing but a piece of paper or law on our books if it doesn’t work, and we need it to work,” he said last February.

The bill was set to take effect July 1, 2021. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Jan. 20, Spain said it is working against police officers.

During a virtual press conference Thursday morning, Spain along with GOP House Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs), Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis), and Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst), discussed garnering Democratic support to repeal House Bill 3653 or the SAFE-T Act.

“Illinois has taken a very bad and dangerous turn for the worst,” Spain said.

When the bill was introduced, he said, only two Republicans were allowed to ask questions before it was passed with 60 votes – the bare minimum needed in order to pass.

Spain said the best way to go forward is to repeal the safety act, which has been, “damaging and dangerous to the people of Illinois.”

He went on to say, of the 102 counties in Illinois, half of the sheriff’s departments are facing shortages as a direct result of this bill.