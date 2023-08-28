PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-17th District) continues with visits to Peoria, today visiting local labor leaders at Engineers Union Local 649.

Among the issues discussed were infrastructure, electric vehicles, and bringing better jobs to the region. Rep. Sorensen said he wants to have these discussions with constituents.

“Everything I do as the congressman in the 17th congressional district has to be an investment in the future, it’s how we can spend our hard-earned federal tax dollars here today that’s going to benefit us in the future,” Rep. Sorensen said.

Local labor leaders were able to give their input and suggest what Rep. Sorensen should take a look at. He was able to share the purpose of the roundtable.

“How can we advocate for the worker, how can we grow our workforce, how can we bring in new businesses that will utilize our workforce to build here in central Illinois,” Rep. Sorensen said.

Rep. Sorensen also commended Rep. Darin LaHood for working across the aisle with him.