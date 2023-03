SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A village in Central Illinois announced an expected disturbance to its water service Tuesday.

According to the Sparland Village Clerk, Jessica Roth, the area near Second Street, Marshall Street, and Thenius Road are expected not to have water due to water main repairs.

The outage is expected to start at 8 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.