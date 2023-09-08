PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in the northbound lanes of North Knoxville Avenue near Pioneer Parkway will shutter part of that north-south artery while crews fix the water line.

Illinois-American Water said in a news release that the far right lane of Knoxville as it heads north near Pioneer will close Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. and reopen as soon as possible.

“Illinois American Water is committed to making prudent and necessary improvements and repairs that enable us to provide high quality and reliable service,” the company said. “Once the repairs are completed, all excavated areas will be restored as soon as possible. We will do our best to get in and out of the area as quickly and safely as possible.”