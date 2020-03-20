REPORT: Governor Pritzker to order state to “shelter in place”

Illinois residents are going to be asked to shelter in place starting Saturday according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce at 3 p.m. all residents are ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Tribune says residents will still be able to go do essential things like go to the grocery store, get gas and take walks outside. All roads will also remain open.

All of the details about who would be deemed essential to be out are unclear.

This story will be updated when more details are brought forward.