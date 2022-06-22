PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – By next Friday, gas stations statewide will be paying $500 a day if they don’t display a state-mandated sticker on pumps.

The new state law is being fought in federal court by the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. The association claims the sign requirement is forced political speech, according to The Center Square.

Starting July 1st, a 6-month pause on the state’s annual gas tax increase will take effect, which currently sits at 39 cents per gallon.

The sticker that is causing the controversy reads: “As of July 1, 2022, the State of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”

The issue will go to federal court on Friday.