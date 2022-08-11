PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Just days after being indicted for felony animal torture, 39-year-old Nicholas Prince is facing another charge.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies took a report Wednesday saying Prince violated an order of protection. Watkins cannot release the report as it is still pending.

Prince currently has a warrant out for his arrest related to his felony animal torture indictment. With the latest report, the warrant will also include a possible charge of violating that order of protection.

As previously reported, Prince is shown in the graphic video repeatedly beating and punching 13-month-old Mika, a feisty German Shepherd who loves belly rubs, for nearly a minute.

Prince was originally arrested on a misdemeanor offense, but as more information and the brutal nature of the abuse surfaced, Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said it justified adding a felony charge and expediting the case through the Peoria County Grand Jury.

Furthermore, because Prince was arrested on a misdemeanor, he was allowed to post bond before the State’s Attorney’s office could review the case.

His bond was upgraded to $25,000 and the warrant will allow officers to take Prince into custody until his first court appearance.

“They can’t speak for themselves. An animal can’t say ‘that hurt my leg’ or that hurt me, or I’m dying, just like a small child can’t. I think that’s where society really needs to step in to protect them, and I think that’s probably why we’ve had the outpouring of anger and frustration in the past few weeks.” Jodi Hoos, Peoria County State’s Attorney

On Aug. 5, a report from the Peoria County Sheriff’s office revealed Amanda Son, Mika’s owner and Prince’s ex-girlfriend, was aware Prince was “punishing” the dog at the time it happened and why he did it.

Armed with signs calling for “justice for Mika”, about 20 protestors gathered outside Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. The protestors said they are pleased with the upgraded charges, but want Mika removed from her current living situation.

Sammy Mogler, who organized the protest, said Mika is not safe at Prince’s ex-girlfriend’s home in Dunlap, where the disturbing video took place.

“I’m strictly here for the dog… We’re trying to get justice for Mika, trying to get her house of that house. Mika can’t speak, so we’re here to speak for her,” said Mogler.

Ney Castro came to the protest with Mika’s parents, two German Shepherds. He said he sold Mika to Prince last year and was concerned for her welfare.

“I know today some more charges were brought against him, and I want to make sure that charges are brought against the other owner. I think she deserves to be charged as well, and I think the dog should be taken at least to a foster home until she’s put in a better home,” said Castro.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.