Report: Peoria listed among deadliest U.S. cities

PEORIA, Ill. — A report from CBS News listed Peoria as one of the deadliest cities in the United States.

Peoria came in as the 18th-deadliest city in the country, with a murder rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents in 2018. Meanwhile, Chicago was ranked at 16, with the murder rate at 20.7 per 100,000.

The rankings examined last year’s murder rates in 65 major cities, with over 100,000 residents, across the country.

An estimated 16,214 people were murdered in the U.S. in 2018. This was a 6.2% decrease from the 2017 estimate. The ratings were calculated using the FBI’s 2018 Crime in the United States data.

2018 saw a total of 22 homicides in Peoria. This year, the count has increased to 25.

Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta were ranked lower than Peoria. The highest-ranked city was St. Louis, with a murder rate of 60.9 per 100,000.

The only other Illinois city was Rockford, which ranked 29th, with a murder rate of 15.7 per 100,000.