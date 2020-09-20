Reports of 20 shots fired in South Peoria leaves two hospitalized

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people are hospitalized after being shot overnight in South Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Peoria Police spokeswoman said shot spotter alert reported 20 rounds of shots in the 2000 block of South Oregon Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. The victims- a female who suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, and a male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and wrist, were transported to a local hospital. According to police, their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Police said this shooting is still under investigation.

