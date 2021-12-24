Reports of shots fired near Bradley University

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Several shot spotter alerts were called in to the Peoria Police.

Shots were fired at the corner of West Garfield Ave and South Garfield Boulevard, as well as the corner of West Moss Avenue and North Garfield Ave.

An apartment on West Moss Avenue had a window shot out.

There was also a shot spotter alert indicating shots fired at the corner of West Saint James Street and North Douglas Street.

No injuries have been reported, and no arrest have been made.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are responding to a string of shots fired calls near Bradley University on Friday, Dec. 24, at about 3:20 p.m.

A Peoria police officer confirmed that there were multiple rounds fired, but no injuries have been reported.

