PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The 6th annual diaper drive is being held this week by Representative Ryan Spain.

Representative Spain said he got the original idea for the diaper drive when he had a newborn daughter, six years ago. Stating that he realized how expensive, yet essential, diapers are, he felt that they were an unmet need in the community.

Advanced Medical Transport (AMT), steps in to lend a helping hand. This year, it brought an ambulance full of over 10 thousand diapers. Andrew Rand, CEO of AMT, said that even though the team does a lot of events, he believes this is their favorite.

“Diapers are expensive and heavily required when raising little ones. It’s a super unmet need, and I salute the Representative for bringing this to our attention.” Rand said.

Representative Spain said that they couldn’t do it without the support of AMT. “I think it is an opportunity to give back, here in greater Peoria. But also for families in need to recognize that we live in a very generous community.”