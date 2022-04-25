WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican candidates running for Governor shared their thoughts on political issues Central Illinoisans care about on Monday night, April 25.

About 500 people gathered together at Five Points Washington to see five of the republican candidates hold a forum. They discussed why they are the best candidate to run for Governor against Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Senator Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, Senator Paul Schimpf, Attorney Max Solomon, and Businessman Jesse Sullivan were in attendance.

Candidates were asked to prepare an opening statement lasting no more than three minutes.

“Faith, family and service. My Christian faith drives my entire life. It’s really, I feel like if we have to do one thing to save our great state of Illinois, it’s this: we need to deepen our relationship with God,” said Sullivan during his opening statement.

Rabine said, “As your next Governor, I have to tell you, I’ll fight to make sure we’re number one in public safety, number one at tax fighting, number one at job creation, and number one at bringing people back to Illinois.”

“I’m a conservative through and through, social, cultural, physical, I believe that God created life and life starts when God says so,” said Solomon.

Sen. Schimpf said, “I have a legislative record that nobody else has. I have voted against every tax increase, voted pro-life, voted for a strong 2nd amendment, voted for parental control of education.”

Sen. Bailey explained, “Bringing safety to our streets, restoring education, and supporting families all across Illinois so they can thrive again. And here’s what’s the good news for you: I’ve been doing this the last four years.”

The moderator asked the candidates about how they would deal with COVID-19 mandates if given the opportunity to become governor.

Regarding mandates, Sullivan spoke about Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, “He valued freedom, and he said ‘I am going to lead by these values of freedom,’ and that’s what he did… I believe in limited government, especially in times like that, whenever it’s a crisis.”

Also regarding mandates, Sen. Schimpf said he will do three things different than Gov. Pritzker. “I will follow any rules myself that I put out for other people. I will partner with the General Assembly and I will follow the science. I will take the time to understand the science and listen to the people of Illinois.”

Sen. Bailey said that government shouldn’t be involved when it comes to a pandemic. “We the people decide how we’re going to live our lives, we decide how we’re going to run our business when we need to close our business and if we need to close our schools. Government has no business in that.”

They were also asked how they could support law enforcement and what they would do about critical race theory and teaching sex education in schools.

Speaking about law enforcement, Solomon said he plans to, “Increase the funding and budget for public safety… we’re going to make sure that we make criminals liable again.”

Rabine said, “I won’t sleep at night until we have exceptional public safety in the state of Illinois.” He said the state needs to eliminate the sanctuary state law.