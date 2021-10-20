Republican lawmakers take issue with Gov. Pritzker’s continuous emergency orders, proposing legislation to ‘check’ the governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Four Illinois representatives take issue with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 91 emergency orders over the course of the pandemic.

In a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 20, they argued for House Bill 843, which would allow legislative involvement in emergency orders after 30 days.

Rep. Dan Ugaste of the 65th district filed the bill. He said Pritzker is exploiting the Illinois Emergency Management Act.

Rep. Mark Batinick of the 97th district said that even if he agrees with Gov. Pritzker sometimes, he said the government needs public buy-in and must be open, public, and transparent.

The representatives at the press conference, all Republican, said they want the legislature to be equal to the governor and keep that office in check.

“[It’s] reigning in the executive authority of Governor Pritzker, oh and by the way, also every future governor,” said Rep. Avery Bourne of the 95th district and Assistant Republican Leader.

“Make no mistake, I don’t think any of us are saying that we know more than the governor. That’s not the point here. The point here is that we are elected officials and we should serve as a co-equal branch of government to address the situation,” said Rep. Norine Hammond of the 93rd district and Assistant Republican Leader.

The representatives also said they are frustrated a hearing has not been called about the COVID response during the pandemic.