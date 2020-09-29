Republican-led group wants to end Justice Kilbride’s retention

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A Republican-led group announced a political committee to stop Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride’s retention.

State lawmakers are forming “Citizens for Judicial Fairness.” Group members said it wants to reject Kilbride for his 20-year allegiance to House Speaker Mike Madigan. They accused Kilbride of receiving more than $2,000,000 from Madigan’s political committees.

Former Congressman Ray LaHood said the committee will shine a light on the impacts on Central Illinois communities.

“His decisions regarding pensions have made it very difficult for communities like Peoria to meet their pension liabilities. His decision about pensions have now rendered every city in Illinois bankrupt because we can’t meet the pension liabilities,” said LaHood.

Kilbride responded Monday saying, “Ray LaHood, who enjoys a reported $125,000 annual tax-payer funded pension, has his facts wrong. The court’s 2015 pension decision was authored by a justice elected as a republican and was unanimous.”

Kilbride must receive 60 percent of votes in the November election to be retained.

