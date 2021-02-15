Republican Paul Schimpf to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022 election

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Former State Senator Paul Schimpf announced his candidacy for Governor early Monday morning.

Schimpf is a Marine Corps veteran and served as an Illinois State Senator from 2017 through this year for the 58th District.

Monday at 10:00 a.m., he will announce his campaign officially via Zoom.

Following his announcement, Schimpf will travel to Algonquin, Rock Island, Morris, Decatur, Mount Vernon, and Waterloo. These visits will take place Monday and Tuesday.

Currently, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) is still set to run in 2022 for re-election.

We will continue to follow this story.