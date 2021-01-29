Rescued bald eagle set free

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two months after being rescued by a Knox County family, a bald eagle was returned to the wild Friday.

The Reffett family found the bird along Route 116 near St. Augustine in November.

Susan Reffett said the bird was injured and unable to fly. The bird had also eaten rat poisoning, and would likely have died if it not for a call to the Western Illinois Animal Alliance.

“I walked all the way around it, like two feet around it, and he didn’t move, didn’t move. His head was really twitchy and you could see something was wrong with him,” said Reffett.

The eagle, now named Joe Baldin, was nursed back to health at Fractured Feathers Wildlife Rehab, run by Tamara Hanley. The facility specializes in rehabilitating birds of prey.

Joe was the seventh bald eagle she treated.

“I finished his medical treatment, put him in my flight cage, flight-tested him, fed him up for six weeks, and now he’s ready to go free again,” said Hanley.

After weeks of feasting on rabbits, venison, and fish, Joe was healthy again and ready to return home. He took a few hops out of his cage then flew to a tree perch high in the sky.



The Reffett family said this was an emotional day and an experience of a lifetime.

