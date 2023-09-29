PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost 300 students from Reservoir Gifted Academy participated in the school’s annual Help-A-Thon. The event doubles as a fundraiser and this year the schools is hoping to raise enough money to have an outdoor classroom space.

The school partnered with 20 nonprofits and community agencies to complete service projects. Some of those agencies included The Dream Center, The Neighborhood House, The Crittenton Centers and Family House. At the Neighborhood House, students packed “Critter Meals on Wheels” bags. Students also got the opportunity to work in the Hope Store at The Dream Center.

Hannah Huff, an eighth-grade student, said her group enjoyed experiencing different tasks.

“Once we got here, we got organized and set into groups, and each one has their own designated thing to do, we’re just helping people get stuff for like the winter and different kinds of clothes and materials they might need,” she said. “It’s really fun. It was kind nice to get out of school and go help around the community.”

The day ended with Principal Susan Martin being duct taped to the wall.