Residence Inn by Marriott newest hotel to open in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – They built a four-story hotel amidst a pandemic, and rooms are filled up quickly.

Residence Inn by Marriott in East Peoria opened it’s doors to the public exactly one week ago on June 17t

The new hotel, just off of I-74 and West Camp Street, features 111 suites. The CEO of Frontier Hospitality said this is the second time Frontier has invested in East Peoria and it’s because of the city’s eagerness to bring more to the east side of the river.

Opening this month was the perfect time as more people across the state are getting vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of leisure travel. In fact, starting out with really no reservation system, we have already seen a significant uptick in business,” said Huber.

Frontier Hospitality was able to find enough staff to keep the hotel running for now, but Huber said with more people booking rooms, they will need more employees.

“Probably the hardest thing we are faced with is the most severe shortage of labor we have experienced in our 71 years of the hotel business. There just isn’t enough applicants for the jobs we have right now,” said Huber.

There are jobs available at Residence Inn by Marriott in East Peoria, 201 Eastlight Court, East Peoria, Illinois 61611 USA for more information you can visit their website.