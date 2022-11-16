PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking led to a fire that displaced one person in Peoria Wednesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a building near the 2400 block of Gale Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the front door of the residence.

The fire was located in the kitchen and quickly extinguished. The occupants were out of the building before fire crews arrived. One resident was displaced and will be staying with family.

The Fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages. No injuries have been reported at this time.