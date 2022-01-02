Residential areas now being treated with snow and ice removal plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Snowplows have completed treating and plowing primary routed streets on Sunday morning, Jan. 2.

Now, snowplows are entering residential streets, with a plan to remove snow and ice.

Deputy Director of Operations for the Peoria Department of Public Works Sie Maroon said snowplows will remain on residential streets, plowing them until they have been completed. However, she said with snow and ice packed onto them, no bare movement will be seen as air temperatures are in the upper teens and road temperatures are in the low twenties and dipping into the single digits on Sunday night, Jan. 2.

Road conditions are passable, but slippery in many areas.

Maroon said those who are traveling must use caution on the roads today.