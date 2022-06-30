EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Adult & Teen Challenge program held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new thrift shop Thursday, called Super Thrift Shop.

Adult & Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for adults ages 18 and older.

Joe Rogers, chief operations officer of the program, said the store represents both covenant and legacy for what they stand for in the community.

“This is a great way for us to be able to fill gaps within our ministry but also to be able to offer the community affordable prices on furniture, bedding, clothing, stuff like that,” said Rogers.

He said Adult & Teen Challenge have 1,200 ministries worldwide. In Illinois, there’s one program for adult men and one for adult women.

Adult & Teen Challenge Greater Midwest Super Thrift Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the thrift shop, visit their Facebook.