Residents at Peoria Health Care facility find unique way to pass time during the pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents at a local assisted living facility found a way to make the most out of their free time during the pandemic.

A number of people at Sharon Wood Health Care have transformed their yard into a garden. From tomatoes to cantaloupes to watermelons, tons of fruits and vegetables grow there.

Resident Christian Patterson said it’s been a great way to pass the time.

“I probably have spent in all honesty maybe 10 to 12 hours out here since March. I absolutely love the sun, love being outdoors,” said Patterson.

Patterson said working on the garden gives him more than just an activity to do.

“It became something that has really helped with my recovery and some of the other people here,” Patterson said. “Being able to come outside and do some physical work gives yourself an opportunity to sort yourself out mentally.”

Some of the plants in the garden were donated by the community. Those wishing to make a donation can call the facility at 309-685-5241.

