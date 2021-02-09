Residents displaced after an apartment ceiling collapsed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several residents are without a home after a ceiling collapse at a Peoria apartment complex.

Monday around 6:22 p.m., Peoria Firefighters responded to N. Summershade Cr. by Bradford Woods Cr. for reports of a collapsed ceiling.

After arriving to the scene, firefighters found a broken water pipe in a lower level apartment caused the collapse. A partial ceiling collapse was also found on a ground level apartment, with water damage.

First responders on scene stepped in to help salvage personal belongings of the residents and attempted to reduce further water damage.

Three adults and a dog were displaced after the incident. No injuries were reported.

The damages are estimated to be around $70,000.