Overnight fire in Minier relocates residents

MINIER, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 1:43 Monday morning, crews responded to a fire at a business/residential structure at 118 S. Main Street in Minier.
Three families resided in the building.
The fire then spread to a nearby apartment complex that occupied around 10 residents.
Minier Police Chief Daryl Weseloh, confirmed everyone did get out and no one was injured. The Red Cross arrived on scene to assist.
Several fire departments responded to the scene including Mackinaw, Delevan, Hopedale, Danvers, Stanford, Armington, Pekin, Deer Creek, McLean, Dale Township, and Emden.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
