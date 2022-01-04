Residents displaced after apartment fire in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire in Washington kept local firefighters busy Tuesday morning.

WMBD spoke to Matthew Dettore, a resident of the apartment, who lives there with his son and their cat. Dettore said their power went out Monday night, and at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, their neighbor woke them up and alerted them about the fire.

Dettore said he and his son both were able to exit the building, but they were unable to find their cat.

Washington Fire Chief Brett Brown said the fire happened at the building on N. High St. and took about an hour to get under control.

Currently, the chief does not know where the fire originated, but the best guess is in the upstairs attic area.

All residents were able to get out safely, and crews were expected to be on scene for a few hours to put out any hot spots.

Brown said the apartment is a complete loss and the residents are now displaced. The Red Cross has been contacted to offer assistance.

The State Fire Marshall is on the scene and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Washington Fire Department, East Peoria Fire, and Northern Tazewell Fire Protection District all responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.