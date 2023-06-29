EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Severe thunderstorms couldn’t stop the East Peoria Fire Department on Thursday.

An East Peoria Fire press release confirms firemen responded to a single-family home on fire around 12:20 p.m at 101 Campanile Drive.

The residents were able to escape the burning building safely. However, two people and several small animals have been displaced.

No injuries have been reported. Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman puts the house damage estimate around $75,000.

The cause of fire is being investigated.