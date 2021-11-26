Residents evacuate after fire at high-rise senior living facility in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A group of residents had to evacuate following a fire at a high-rise senior living facility in Peoria Friday afternoon.

The fire happened around 3:48 p.m. at 215 W. Sam J. Stone Ave. The property is listed as the B’Nai B’Rith Apartments.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, when first responders got on scene, they extinguished the fire in the kitchen of a ninth floor apartment. Investigators say the resident had already evacuated unhurt, but a cat was found inside. The cat was treated with oxygen and returned to its owner.

The Peoria Fire Department says the resident whose apartment caught fire was displaced due to smoke and fire damage, but has moved to a different apartment. According to investigators, the cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional.

Investigators say some residents were evacuated to the facility’s community room, while residents on other floors sheltered in place. No injuries have been reported.