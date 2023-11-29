PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Near the intersection of Sheridan Road and War Memorial Drive lies a vacant lot, which used to be the site of a synagogue. Now, there are talks of a gas station, convenience store and car wash being built there.

The North Florence Neighborhood Association held a special meeting this evening at the First Federated Church, which is across the street from the proposed development. It was meant for the public to share their thoughts and ask questions.

Residents were joined by city council members Chuck Grayeb and Tim Riggenbach, who represent the 2nd and 3rd districts respectively. Grayeb said the location is on the borderline of the two districts.

The current zoning class of the lot is single-family residential, but the business owner is asking to change the zoning class to C-1, which is general commercial. In addition to a gas station, convenience store, and car wash, there are other possibilities for commercial zoning use.

Retail space, farmers markets and restaurants are among the other possibilities, according to the city’s Assistant Director of Community Development Leah Allison.

Residents, as well as Grayeb and Riggenbach, expressed concerns about having a gas station/car wash in the lot. Some of the reasons given included the sheer number of gas stations and car washes in the area, and that it wouldn’t feel compatible with the area.

People also expressed concern over the only exit being on Sheridan Rd., as more than likely there won’t be any roadway connecting the space to War Memorial.

Grayeb also mentioned that gas stations require a lot of supervision and “strong ownership”. He cited Beachlers as an example of strong ownership, but that he receives numerous complaints from constituents about other gas stations in his district, where “anything goes”.

He also said that the business owner isn’t operating in “good faith” and that while Grayeb isn’t opposed to developing the lot, it needs to be compatible with the neighborhood.

Riggenbach echoed a lot of what his fellow city council member had to say. He emphasized the importance of the surrounding neighborhoods, including Knollcrest and Biltmore Heights.

“We want development and to grow the tax base, but these are neighborhoods that are solid and people like to live in for the convenience factor,” he said.

A moment of levity came a bit later on, when a neighborhood resident asked if dispensaries are included in special use zoning. That gave everyone a good laugh, Grayeb and Riggenbach included.

As for what happens next, there will be a public hearing at the next planning and zoning commission meeting, which is set for Dec. 7. The public is invited to attend and share their concerns about the lot being approved for general commercial zoning class designation.

From there, city council has the final say on if a zoning class is changed. Grayeb said the next possible council meeting for that to happen is on Jan. 9.